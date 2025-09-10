Giants coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that Nabers (back) will be limited in practice, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Nabers' practice reps simply seem to be being managed, as he was limited in practice last Friday before being fully cleared to suit up for New York's 21-6 loss to the Commanders, in which he secured five of 12 targets for 71 yards. There's not yet any reason to believe that Nabers' status for Week 2 against the Cowboys on Sunday is truly in any jeopardy. The state of the Giants' passing game is a larger concern for Nabers, as Russell Wilson managed just 168 passing yards on 37 attempts Week 1. Nabers' playmaking ability and target volume will assist in keeping his fantasy value stable, but while Wilson has been confirmed as the starter again Week 2, if this offense doesn't improve quickly a shift under center to rookie first-round pick Jaxson Dart may happen sooner than later.