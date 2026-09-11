Nabers (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Nabers wrapped up Week 1 prep with three consecutive full practices, but the Giants seemingly will take it down to the wire when it comes to a decision on his status. Considering the team plays on Sunday Night Football, that call may not be known until 90 minutes before an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff, which wouldn't leave many options to pivot to if New York opts to include Nabers among its inactives. Both Nabers and head coach John Harbaugh have been non-committal on the wide receiver's potential to play this weekend, with Nabers himself weighing the long-term implications when he does return from last year's torn right ACL, per Evan Barnes of Newsday.