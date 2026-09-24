Nabers (shoulder) practiced in full Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Nabers suffered a scare when he exited for a spell during Monday's loss at the Rams, but he was able to tough out his right shoulder issue and cap Week 2 with one catch (on four targets) for one yard. While he relayed to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post on Thursday that he received "good results" from X-rays on that shoulder, Nabers will be on the receiving end of passes from Jameis Winston instead of Jaxson Dart (knee) for the rest of the regular season.