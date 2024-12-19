Nabers (knee/foot) practiced fully Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Nabers followed up a limited session Wednesday with full participation one day later, paving the way for the standout rookie to be available Sunday in Atlanta. He'll be taking on a Falcons defense that has allowed the fifth-most YPT (8.44) and most receiving touchdowns (20) to opposing wideouts in 14 games this season.