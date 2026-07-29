Giants' Malik Nabers: Looks good at practice

Nabers (knee) looked good at practice Wednesday, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com.

As Raanan points out, this was the first time reporters have seen Nabers run since suffering his knee injury, adding that the wideout's efforts Wednesday bode well for his Week 1 status. That's a notion echoed by Adam Schefter of ESPN, who noted after the practice that Nabers "looked like a wide receiver who is tracking to play opening night against the Dallas Cowboys." That said, it could be a while before Nabers is cleared to practice fully, and while the initial signs are positive, his Week 1 availability is no sure thing and hinges on him avoiding any setbacks as training camp and the preseason progress.