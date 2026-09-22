Nabers brought in one of four targets for one yard in the Giants' 28-6 loss to the Rams on Monday night.

Nabers exited late in the first quarter with a shoulder injury but was able to return before halftime. However, the Giants' air attack saw a major downturn once Jaxson Dart exited in the first quarter due to a knee injury, and Nabers appears to have suffered some of the collateral damage, in addition to whatever limitations his injury may have imposed. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports Dart has been diagnosed with a sprained MCL, so it's conceivable the star wideout could face the Titans in a Week 3 home matchup with Jameis Winston once again leading New York's offense. Nabers himself is slated for testing, as he stated following Monday's loss that his shoulder "popped out" and had to be "popped...back in" during the game, and that he'll undergo X-rays to gain more information about the issue, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic.