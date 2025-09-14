Nabers caught nine of 13 targets for 167 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 40-37 overtime loss to the Cowboys.

Russell Wilson turned back the clock with a performance reminiscent of his best days in Seattle, and Nabers was his main target, catching a 29-yard TD in the second quarter and a 48-yard score with just 25 seconds left in the fourth that appeared to have won the game for the Giants, before Brandon Aubrey booted a ridiculous 64-yard field goal as time expired to send it to OT. Nabers has seen 25 targets through two games from Wilson, turning that volume into a 14-238-2 line, but he may not face a secondary as weak as Dallas' current unit for the rest of the season. The sixth overall pick in the 2024 Draft will look to prove he's matchup-proof in Week 3 against Kansas City.