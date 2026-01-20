Giants general manager Joe Schoen said that the team expects Nabers (ACL) to be ready for the start of training camp late July but that "things can change," Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Nabers suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee Sept. 28 and underwent surgery late October. He said after New York's win over the Cowboys in Week 18, while still sporting a knee brace and using a cane, that he is targeting a return "when my body feels good" and won't play before he's fully healthy, per Dan Benton of USA Today. Nabers also refused to commit to being available Week 1 at that time. Further clarity of Nabers' estimated recovery timetable may not be available until summer, but if if the 2024 first-round pick is able to participate in the beginning of training camp it will bode well of his odds of being available to kick off the 2026 regular season. On the other hand, Benton reports that the severity of Nabers' injury could cause him to begin 2026 on the PUP list. When back to full health, Nabers will reclaim his role as the clear No. 1 target for quarterback Jaxson Dart.