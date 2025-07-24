Giants coach Brian Daboll suggested Thursday that Nabers' toe could require continued management even though the wideout is practicing at the start of training camp, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Nabers said Wednesday that his toe feels good at the moment but might end up requiring surgery at some point in his career. It's an issue that dates back to college, and while it popped up again toward the end of his rookie season, Nabers nonetheless had 235 receiving yards and three TDs over the final two weeks, making his case as a first-round fantasy pick for 2025. He's mostly going in the second half of the first round now, with ADP reflecting minimal concern (if any) about the toe injury that held him out of spring practices.