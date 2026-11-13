Nabers secured five of seven targets for 44 yards and lost a fumble in the Giants' 24-21 loss to the Commanders on Thursday.

The star wideout finished with less than 50 receiving yards for the second time in four days, and Nabers' late third-quarter lost fumble had significant ramifications. The turnover came at the Commanders' 16-yard line with the Giants down by three, costing New York a golden opportunity to tie the game at minimum. Nabers' aforementioned pair of mediocre performances have come in the wake of a four-game streak of 100-yard efforts in Weeks 4-7, and he'll look to boost his numbers back up against the Jaguars' pass-funnel defense in a Week 11 home matchup on Sunday, Nov. 22.