Nabers is slated for an MRI on his right knee Monday to determine if he indeed suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's game versus the Chargers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

In the process of attempting to haul in a deep pass from rookie QB Jaxson Dart in the second quarter, Nabers grabbed at his right knee and remained on the turf for a spell before being carted off the field. The Giants ruled out Nabers after halftime, and Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported not long afterward that the wide receiver was believed to have suffered an ACL tear. If the diagnosis is confirmed, Nabers will finish his second pro campaign with an 18-271-2 line on 35 targets in three contests.