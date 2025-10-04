Nabers will undergo surgery next week to repair a torn ACL and torn meniscus in his right knee, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Nabers tore both his ACL and meniscus during the second quarter of the Giants' Week 4 win over the Chargers. Schefter adds that the time off will allow Nabers to also recover from a partially torn labrum in his shoulder as well as a bout with turf toe, and the 2024 first-round pick is expected to return for the start of training camp in July. Wan'Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton, Jalin Hyatt and tight end Theo Johnson are expected to serve as the primary targets for rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart in Nabers' absence.