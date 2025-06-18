Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that Nabers (toe) will not participate in mandatory minicamp but there are no concerns about his availability for training camp, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Nabers missed spring OTAs and will now also sit out mandatory minicamp due to a toe injury that he reportedly dealt with in college and his rookie season, but which never required him to miss games or undergo an offseason procedure. New York simply appears to be taking a cautious approach to the budding superstar's health, with Daboll saying that the team is confident a rehab plan has been the best thing for Nabers, per Connor Hughes of SNY.tv. Daboll wasn't forthcoming with an exact recovery timetable, but the expectation should be that Nabers will be ready to kick off training camp late July as a full participant. Expectations for the 2024 first-rounder are high after he compiled a 109-1,204-7 receiving line (on 170 targets) across 15 regular-season games as a rookie, and any option among new quarterback trio Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and Jaxson Dart would look like an upgrade over last year's signal-callers.