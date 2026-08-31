Nabers (knee) was non-committal Monday when asked about playing Week 1 against the Cowboys, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Nabers has been practicing all summer and even ditched his red non-contact jersey last week, but the star wide receiver admitted he still has checkpoints to clear before getting the green light to play in a regular-season game. "I'm gonna be making sure that I'm ready to go out there and I'm healthy enough to play all four quarters," Nabers said Monday. The Giants host the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in 13 days. There should be a clearer picture of Nabers' availability for that game when the Giants kick off Week 1 prep work next week.