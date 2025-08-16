Nabers (toe/shoulder) is present on the sidelines but not dressed to suit up for Saturday's preseason game against the Jets, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Nabers appears set to miss a second consecutive preseason contest due to lingering shoulder and toe injuries, while starters Russell Wilson, Darius Slayton (undisclosed), Wan'Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt (undisclosed) are all warming up and appear in line to play. The Giants haven't yet expressed any concerns about Nabers' availability for Week 1, but at this stage it remains to be seen if the star second-year pro will be in consideration at all for the team's exhibition finale against New England on Thursday, Aug. 21.