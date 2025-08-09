Based on pre-game warmups, Nabers (shoulder) is not in line to play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Biils, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

The same applies to Darius Slayton, who missed practice Thursday with an undisclosed injury. For his part, Nabers has been managing a shoulder issue, so it looks like the the Giants will play it safe with the wideout Saturday. The team's second preseason contest is Aug. 16 against the Jets.