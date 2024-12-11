Nabers (hip) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Nabers was held out of last Friday's practice due to a hip flexor but still was able to suit up Sunday against the Saints, turning a 94 percent snap share into five catches (on 10 targets) for 79 yards. The Giants contained Nabers to work on the side Wednesday, per Duggan, but the rookie wide receiver doesn't appear in danger of missing any time as a result of the injury.