Nabers secured six of nine targets for 64 yards in the Giants' 30-7 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also committed a fumble recovered by New York.

Nabers and the entire Giants offense struggled in the first half with Tommy DeVito sluggish in his first start since late last season. However, matters picked up in the second half with New York forced to go into pass-heavy mode, and Nabers ultimately finished as the team leader in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon. The talented rookie didn't seem to experience any ill effects from the groin injury that had popped up late in the practice week, and he could have a chance for better production in a Thanksgiving Day road clash against the Giants after getting his first game with DeVito as his quarterback under his belt.