Nabers caught 11 of 20 targets for 121 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-27 tie against the Commanders.

Nabers topped his previous career high of 18 targets, which came in Week 2 of his rookie 2024 season in what was also a road game against the Commanders. He caught a 17-yard touchdown with 1:43 remaining in regulation, and the ensuing PAT tied the game after the Giants had trailed by 14 earlier in the fourth quarter. Nabers also had a few near-misses, including two deep passes that hit his hands on the Giants' final drive of the first half, which ended with one of Dominic Zvada's three missed field goals in a game full of miscues from both teams. After posting just 96 scoreless yards through three games, Nabers has built momentum heading into a Week 6 home game against the Saints, with 233 receiving yards and two touchdown catches across his last two outings.