Nabers caught five of eight targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 19-11 win over the Eagles.

Nabers recorded at least 111 receiving yards in four consecutive games prior to the Giants' Week 8 bye but failed to extend that streak in Sunday's low-scoring win, during which J.J. McCarthy (hip) and Jameis Winston combined to throw for just 198 yards. The star wide receiver led the team with eight targets but finished third in receiving yards behind Darnell Mooney (54) and Isaiah Likely (53). Nabers had his hands on what would have been a 20-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter but failed to secure a diving catch attempt. McCarthy left in the third quarter but managed to return later in the second half and can be tentatively penciled in as the starting QB for Thursday's home game against the leaky Commanders pass defense.