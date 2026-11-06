Nabers (knee) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Philadelphia.

Nabers was held out of drills Thursday due to a knee injury, but his return to all activity one day later lines up with head coach John Harbaugh's assessment of the situation Friday, when he told Matt Citak of the Giants' official site that the wide receiver "practiced fully" and is "full go" for Week 9. As a result, Nabers will look to build upon the massive 36-509-2 line on 51 targets that he's accrued over the last four contests.