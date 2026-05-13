Nabers had a procedure on his knee "multiple weeks ago" to remove scar tissue, but the Giants don't anticipate any change to the wideout's recovery timeline, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Nabers initially had surgery Oct. 28 to address ACL and meniscus tears in his right knee. He then dealt with stiffness in the knee this spring and had the clean-up procedure at some point in April. The Giants reportedly still hope Nabers will be ready for Week 1, but it's not looking especially good for full participation at the start of training camp. He'll likely remain limited to meetings and rehab work during the offseason program, ceding first-team WR reps to the likes of Darius Slayton, Darnell Mooney, Calvin Austin and Malachi Fields.