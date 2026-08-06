Giants' Malik Nabers: Rejoins team drills

Nabers (knee) participated in team drills at Thursday's practice, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.

This news needs to be taken with a grain of salt considering it was more of a walkthrough than a full-fledged practice, but Nabers continues to make progress in the later stages of his rehab from last season's ACL and meniscus tears in his right knee that he suffered Week 4. It remains to be seen if the Giants will clear him for preseason action, but he does seem to be on pace for a return early in the 2026 campaign, perhaps as early as Week 1 against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.