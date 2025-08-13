Nabers (toe/shoulder) isn't participating in the Giants' joint practice with the Jets on Wednesday, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.

The Giants have cleared a few players who sat out the team's first preseason game -- including fellow wideout Jalin Hyatt (undisclosed) -- to participate in Wednesday's practice, but Nabers isn't among them. The star receiver hasn't practiced since last Wednesday, and it's unclear at this point if the primary reason is the toe injury that has bothered him throughout the offseason or a shoulder issue that caused him to exit a practice early in late July. Nabers has stated that a limited workload during training camp is "part of the plan," per Dan Duggan and Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic, but head coach Brian Daboll hasn't said much about the wideout's status. It's worth noting that Daboll doesn't typically provide much detail about injuries, so it's hazy at this point when -- or if -- Nabers will get into a preseason contest.