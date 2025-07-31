Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Thursday that Nabers (shoulder) will participate in practice, is "good," and that the team has a plan "that we think is best" for the wide receiver, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Daboll's comments appeared to indicate that Nabers will take part in a limited practice Thursday, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. That's certainly a positive development after the star second-year wideout appeared to suffer a left shoulder injury during Tuesday's session, and especially given the fact that he'd already been managing a lingering toe issue. Expect New York to take a cautious approach to Nabers' recovery, but at such an early stage of training camp minor injuries should have little, if any, impact on his ADP as a first-round selection for 2025 fantasy drafts.