Giants coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday that Nabers (toe/shoulder/back) will participate in practice, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Daboll indicated Nabers will be limited, but it's nonetheless encouraging to see the second-year pro back on the field. A lingering toe issue caused Nabers to miss time earlier this summer, and he then suffered a shoulder injury landing hard at training camp, and has more recently been held out due to a minor back injury. Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports that the team still fully expects Nabers to be ready for Week 1 against the Commanders on Sunday, Sept. 7, but that he will not suit up for Thursday's preseason finale against the Patriots.