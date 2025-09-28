Coach Brian Daboll said Nabers (knee) won't return to Sunday's contest against the Chargers, James Palmer of The Athletic reports.

While attempting to make a leaping catch down the sideline in the second quarter, Nabers clutched at his knee and stayed on the turf before being carted to the locker room. The nature of the injury hasn't been revealed, but he'll finish Week 4 with two catches (on three targets) for 20 yards.