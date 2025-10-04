Nabers will undergo surgery next week to repair a torn ACL and torn meniscus in his right knee, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Nabers tore both his ACL and meniscus during the second quarter of the Giants' Week 4 win over the Chargers. Schefter adds that the time off will allow Nabers to also recover from a partially torn labrum and turf toe, and the 2024 first-rounder is expected to return for the start of training camp in July of 2026. Wan'Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton, Jalin Hyatt and tight end Theo Johnson are expected to be the primary targets of rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart in Nabers' absence.