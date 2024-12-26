Giants head coach Brian Daboll said that Nabers (toe) won't practice Thursday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

For the fourth week in a row, Nabers is on the Giants' injury report, but he may be more at risk of sitting out a game than he had been in either of the previous three weeks. After going down as a non-participant in practices Wednesday and Thursday, Nabers will have one more opportunity on Friday to potentially fit in some on-field work prior to Sunday's game against the Colts. Even if the rookie wideout is a limited participant in Friday's session, he would still be likely to carry a questionable tag into the weekend.