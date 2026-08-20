Head coach John Harbaugh said that Nabers (knee) won't participate in the Giants' joint practices with the Dolphins this week, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

The news doesn't come as a major surprise, as Harbaugh previously indicated that Nabers first needed to take contact in a more controlled team practice session rather than in a joint practice, where the reps more closely mimic the ones a player would handle during a game. Nabers made his return to team drills Monday, but the Giants appear content to let him build up his workload with a red no-contact jersey until at least next week, at which point he could absorb contact for the first time since tearing the ACL and meniscus in his right knee last October. While Nabers remains unlikely to see any preseason action, he still appears on pace to be ready for the Giants' Week 1 game agaisnt the Cowboys.