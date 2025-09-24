Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that Nabers (back) will not participate in practice, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

Nabers appears to simply be missing practice for maintenance-related reasons, as Daboll didn't deem it necessary to get into any specifics about the star wideout's current absence, though it's at least worth noting that Nabers left the game briefly Sunday after coming down hard after breaking up a potential interception. He's been managing back tightness since the preseason but hasn't faced any workload limitations on gamedays. Nabers posted a dud in Week 3 against the Chiefs, securing just two of seven targets for 13 yards, but there's a chance that New York's decision to bench Russell Wilson for rookie first-rounder Jaxson Dart could provide the sort of spark this passing game needs.