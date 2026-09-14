Nabers (knee) caught six of nine targets for 69 yards in Sunday's 28-20 win over the Cowboys.

Nabers was listed as questionable heading into the game but ultimately suited up for his first game action since suffering a torn ACL and meniscus in Week 4 of last season. The 2024 first-round pick led the Giants in targets and finished nine receiving yards shy of Isaiah Likely's team-leading total. Jaxson Dart threw three touchdown passes in a strong Week 1 performance, though none of them went to wide receivers. The Giants' passing game is trending up heading into a Week 2 road game against the Rams on Monday Night Football, and Nabers has reclaimed his role as the team's top wide receiver.