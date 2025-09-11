Giants head coach Brian Daboll said that Nabers (back) will be a full practice participant Thursday, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Nabers opened Week 2 prep Wednesday as a limited participant while he managed some back tightness, which had previously cropped up in training camp before rearing its head again last Friday. Despite being held out of drills in the final Week 1 practice session, Nabers headed into last Sunday's game against the Commanders without an injury designation and played 64 of 68 offensive snaps in the 21-6 loss en route to a 5-71-0 receiving line on 12 targets. The second-year wideout appears to have emerged from the season opener without any setbacks, so his limitations Wednesday were most likely maintenance-related. Nabers should be ready to handle a full workload and will be locked in as quarterback Russell Wilson's top target for this Sunday's game in Dallas.