Nabers had his jersey and helmet on but worked with the training staff in the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Nabers may be dealing with an injury ahead of Sunday's game against the Eagles, so Thursday's injury report will be worth monitoring, as that will reveal the extent of Nabers' practice participation as well as the nature of any injuries that may be bothering the star wide receiver. He was on a roll prior to the Giants' Week 8 bye, recording at least 111 receiving yards in four consecutive games.