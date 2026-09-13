Nabers' (knee) status for Sunday's game against the Cowboys remains "murky at best," Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Nabers was able to practice without limitations during Week 1 prep, but he took a 'questionable' tag into the weekend after a week in which both he and head coach John Harbaugh were non-committal about the wide receiver's potential to play Sunday. Nabers himself told Evan Barnes of Newsday on Thursday that he had to weigh the long-term implications when he eventually returns from the torn ACL and meniscus that he suffered in his right knee Week 4 of last season. The Giants play on Sunday Night Football in Week 1, so if Nabers is listed as inactive, fantasy managers won't have many to turn to for scoring purposes between SNF and MNF. New York brought two WRs (Braxton Berrios and Dalen Cambre) off its practice squad Saturday to join Malachi Fields, Darnell Mooney and Odell Beckham, likely with a potential absence from Nabers in mind.