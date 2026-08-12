Giants' Malik Nabers: Still contained to individual drills

Nabers (knee) remained limited to individual drills at Wednesday's practice, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Nabers logged less work than normal Wednesday, working on the side before heading indoors with a member of the Giants' medical staff about one hour into the session. With New York's preseason opener coming up Saturday versus the Vikings, Nabers' decreased workload may have been tied to the team installing the game plan for that contest. In any case, Nabers has missed only one practice to date in training camp and seems as if he has a chance to be active Week 1 against the Cowboys on Sunday, Sept. 13.