Nabers (knee) said Thursday that he feels good but declined to commit publicly to playing Sunday against the Cowboys, Art Stapleton of USA Today reports.

Nabers logged full practices Wednesday and Thursday, but his comments suggest the Giants still haven't made a final call on his Week 1 availability as Nabers works his way back from a torn ACL sustained in Week 4 of last season. Evan Barnes of Newsday Sports adds that Nabers is still deciding whether or not to play as he weighs the long-term implications of his recovery. The recent practice workload is an encouraging sign, but Nabers' fantasy managers would be in a tough spot if he doesn't avoid an injury designation Friday, since replacement options will be limited since the Giants play on Sunday Night Football in Week 1.