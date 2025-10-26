Nabers is scheduled to undergo surgery later this upcoming week to repair the torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though Nabers sustained the non-contact injury during a Sept. 28 win over the Chargers in Week 4, he needed one month to let the swelling in his knee subside and complete a rehab program before heading in for surgery. Assuming Nabers' upcoming procedure goes as planned, he's expected to be back to full strength for the start of the 2026 season. Before suffering the knee injury, the 22-year-old wideout played only a handful of snaps with rookie first-round quarterback Jaxson Dart, who made his first NFL start Week 4 in place of the struggling Russell Wilson after the latter directed the offense for the first three games of the season.