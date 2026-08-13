Giants' Malik Nabers: Takes team reps in Thursday's light practice

Nabers (knee) wore a red non-contact jersey during team drills at Thursday's practice, which didn't feature any live periods, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

The Giants held a light practice Thursday, so Nabers didn't get the opportunity to run through any reps at full speed, and the wide receiver later moved to a side field to work on releases against trainers. Nonetheless, head coach John Harbaugh referred to Nabers' participation Thursday as "a milestone for our team," per Tom Rock of Newsday Sports. Harbaugh also said Thursday that Nabers will be ready to face defenders at full speed "soon," per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. Nabers will presumably sit out Saturday's preseason opener against the Vikings.