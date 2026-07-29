Giants' Malik Nabers: Taking part in individual drills

Giants GM Joe Schoen said Wednesday that Nabers (ACL) will participate in individual drills during the early stages of training camp, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Nabers is cutting, running routes, and taking part in individual drills as a result of not being placed on the PUP list to begin training camp. Schoen said New York's medical staff "has a really good plan" for Nabers' rehab trajectory, per Matt Citak of the Giants' official site, but while Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports that the team continues to prioritize the star wideout's availability for Week 1, it's not a sure thing that he will be ready for the start of the regular season. Nabers is recovering from surgery undergone late last October to address ACL and meniscus tears in his right knee, and he underwent a subsequential clean-up procedure in spring.