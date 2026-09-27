Nabers caught five of six targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 12-7 win over the Titans.

The Giants' passing game struggled with Jameis Winston under center instead of Jaxson Dart (knee), and while Nabers led the team in catches and targets, he didn't make much of an impact -- his longest gain went for just 12 yards. That doesn't bode well for the rest of the third-year wideout's campaign with Dart not expected back until 2027, but Nabers and Winston will have plenty of time to develop more chemistry. Nabers will take a 12-96-0 line on 19 targets into a Week 4 home tilt against the Cardinals.