Nabers caught seven of nine targets for 111 yards in Sunday's 27-21 overtime win over the Texans.

The switch from Jameis Winston to J.J. McCarthy at quarterback for the Giants hasn't slowed Nabers down at all, and the team's No. 1 wideout extended his streak of games with over 100 receiving yards to four. During that surge, Nabers has delivered a 36-509-2 line on 51 targets, as he puts his injury-marred sophomore NFL campaign firmly behind him. He'll try to not to lose his momentum during the bye before facing the Eagles in Week 9.