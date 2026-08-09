Giants' Malik Nabers: Trending toward Week 1 return

Nabers (knee) has taken part in nine of the Giants' first 10 practices of training camp and appears on track to be ready to play Week 1 against the Cowboys, barring a setback, Jordan Ranaan of ESPN.com reports.

Nabers' ability to avoid a stint on the PUP list to begin camp had already been a promising sign that he was bouncing back well from his Oct. 28 surgery to address a torn meniscus and ACL tear in his right knee and a follow-up procedure in April to remove scar tissue. The Giants have come away even more encouraged by Nabers since camp has gotten underway, with Ranaan noting that the wideout has looked "better as the summer progressed" while running routes and making cuts without any noticeable issues. Ranaan relays that Nabers is slated to take part in 7-on-7 or 11-on-11 drills at "some time in the next couple weeks," which will provide the Giants with a better gauge of the 23-year-old's health. The Giants haven't indicated whether Nabers will be in line to see action in any of the team's three preseason contests, but all signs continue to point to him being available for the start of the regular season.