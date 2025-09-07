Nabers caught five of 12 targets for 71 yards in Sunday's 21-6 loss to the Commanders.

Nabers caught only two of five first-half targets for 23 yards as Russell Wilson mustered only 58 passing yards in his first half as the Giants' quarterback. Things didn't get much better for the Giants on offense in the second half, though the cream rose to the top with Nabers finishing as the team leader in targets and receiving yards. New York doesn't seem to have upgraded at the quarterback position with the switch from Daniel Jones to Wilson, but it may not be long until Nabers is catching passes from rookie first-round pick Jaxson Dart if things don't pick up offensively. Wilson will remain the starting quarterback in Week 2 at Dallas.