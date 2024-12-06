Nabers (groin) will miss Friday's practice with a hip flexor and is uncertain to play Sunday against the Saints, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
Nabers was added to the injury report Thursday, listed with a recurring groin injury that's yet to cost him a game. The revelation of a new hip injury, even a relatively minor one, casts doubt upon his Week 14 availability, especially after downgrading from limited practice participation Thursday to non-participation Friday.
