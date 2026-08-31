Nabers (knee) was non-committal Monday when asked about his chances of playing in the Giants' Sept. 13 season opener versus the Cowboys, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. "I feel pretty good," Nabers said. "Like I said, you're going to feel good but there's still some things that you're going to have to check off the box for you to participate. So I'm still going through that, still listening to the trainer, still listening to doctors and sharing everything with them."

Nabers has been practicing in some fashion throughout the summer and even ditched his red no-contact jersey last week, but the star wide receiver admitted he still has checkpoints to hit before getting the green light to play in a game. With the Giants' season opener just under two weeks away, Nabers has time to clear the necessary hurdles before he's formally cleared to play. The Giants will release their first Week 1 practice report Sept. 9, and if Nabers is listed as a full participant in that session or off the report entirely, it would be a strong sign that he's on track to play against the Cowboys.