Nabers (undisclosed) was seen working on the side at Wednesday's practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Nabers showed up on the Giants' injury report last Thursday as limited due to a groin injury and then didn't practice Friday due a hip flexor. He still was able to suit up for Sunday's loss to the Saints, handling a typical 73 of 78 offensive snaps and hauling in five of 10 passes for 79 yards. Nabers appears as if he'll be limited, at best, to kick off Week 15 prep, but Wednesday's practice report ultimately will reveal his activity level.