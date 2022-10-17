Johnson hauled in two of four targets for 18 yards in a Week 6 win over the Ravens on Sunday.

None of New York's pass catchers had a particularly prolific day, and Johnson ended up third on the team with 25 receiving yards in the victory. Only tight end Daniel Bellinger had more targets (five) than Johnson, so there's at least some sense that the latter is gaining traction in the offense. Still, the Giants' passing game has yielded very little in terms of fantasy production this season, so there's no need to seek out Johnson on the waiver wire.