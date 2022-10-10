Johnson hauled in all three of his targets for 35 yards Sunday in a Week 5 win over Green Bay in London.

Coming into the contest, Johnson had been active for only one game this season and logged just one offensive snap. He was given more opportunities Sunday, making his first catch near the end of the first quarter and hauling in two more passes during a critical drive between the third and fourth periods that resulted in New York tying the score. The Giants' wide-receiver hierarchy seems to shift with each passing week, so Johnson could grow into a larger role if he's able to show that he can help a passing attack that has been one of the league's least productive so far this season.