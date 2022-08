The Giants placed Kemp (undisclosed) on injured reserve Wednesday, Dan Benton of the team's official site reports.

The extent of the injury remains unclear, but barring an injury settlement, Kemp's season is now over. The 27-year-old wideout has played in 43 games for the Chiefs and one for the Dolphins since entering the league in 2017, but he's caught just four passes for 42 yards.